Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 22

On Saturday, there is one game on the calendar involving a Top 25 team in the AP Poll, and it's a contest between No. 8 Illinois and LIU at 2 p.m. ET. Find our pick and prediction for this contest below.

Check out our odds breakdown for college basketball's action today.

Illinois vs. LIU

Matchup: Long Island Sharks at No. 8 Illinois Fighting Illini

Long Island Sharks at No. 8 Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Winner: Illinois (98.32% win probability)

Illinois (98.32% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-33.5)

Illinois (-33.5) Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: November 22

November 22 TV Channel: B1G+

Bet on Illinois vs. LIU with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!