Nuggets vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22

Nuggets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (3-13) will attempt to break an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (12-3) on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at Ball Arena as heavy, 11.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 10 p.m. ET on ALT and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5.

Nuggets vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -11.5 236.5 -549 +410

Nuggets vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (74.7%)

Nuggets vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Nuggets have gone 10-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Kings have five wins against the spread in 16 games this year.

Nuggets games have gone over the total eight times out of 16 chances this season.

The Kings have hit the over 50% of the time this year (eight of 16 games with a set point total).

Denver sports a better record against the spread at home (5-2-0) than it does on the road (5-3-0).

The Nuggets have gone over the total in four of seven home games (57.1%), compared to four of eight road games (50%).

Sacramento has performed better against the spread away (4-4-1) than at home (1-6-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Kings games have gone over more often at home (four of seven, 57.1%) than on the road (four of nine, 44.4%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 29.5 points, 13 boards and 11 assists.

Jamal Murray averages 22.8 points, 4.9 boards and 6.5 assists.

Aaron Gordon's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 5.9 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 53.2% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Peyton Watson is averaging 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 11.1 points, 1.9 boards and 1.5 assists.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 6.9 boards and 6.3 assists per game. He is also sinking 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

The Kings are receiving 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from DeMar DeRozan.

The Kings get 12.3 points per game from Dennis Schroder, plus 3.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

The Kings receive 21.9 points per game from Zach LaVine, plus 3.4 boards and 2.2 assists.

Per game, Malik Monk provides the Kings 12.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

