Yankees vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Oakland Athletics.

Yankees vs Athletics Game Info

New York Yankees (17-8) vs. Oakland Athletics (9-16)

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Thursday, April 25, 2024 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: NBCS-CA

Yankees vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-260) | OAK: (+215)

NYY: (-260) | OAK: (+215) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-120) | OAK: +1.5 (-100)

NYY: -1.5 (-120) | OAK: +1.5 (-100) Total: 8 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes Jr. (Yankees) - 1-1, 3.41 ERA vs Alex Wood (Athletics) - 0-2, 7.89 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Nestor Cortes Jr. (1-1) against the Athletics and Alex Wood (0-2). Cortes and his team have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Cortes' team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Athletics are 2-3-0 ATS in Wood's five starts with a set spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Wood's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Yankees vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (63.2%)

Yankees vs Athletics Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Athletics reveal New York as the favorite (-260) and Oakland as the underdog (+215) on the road.

Yankees vs Athletics Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Athletics. The Yankees are -120 to cover the spread, while the Athletics are -100.

Yankees vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Athletics on April 25 is 8. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 11, or 68.8%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -260.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in nine of their 25 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 11-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have gone 7-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30.4% of those games).

Oakland has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +215 or longer.

The Athletics have had an over/under set by bookmakers 25 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-12-1).

The Athletics have a 12-13-0 record ATS this season (covering 48% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.431), slugging percentage (.564) and total hits (30) this season. He has a .319 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 15th in slugging.

Soto has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Anthony Volpe has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks. He's batting .293 and slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Volpe takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a triple and an RBI.

Alex Verdugo has 20 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.354/.390.

Oswaldo Cabrera is batting .263 with a .296 OBP and 14 RBI for New York this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Abraham Toro has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks while hitting .219. He's slugging .356 with an on-base percentage of .278.

He ranks 129th in batting average, 150th in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Shea Langeliers has collected 12 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .167 while slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .225.

He is 174th in batting average, 178th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Zachary Gelof has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while batting .196.

Esteury Ruiz is hitting .350 with a double, a triple, two home runs and three walks.

Yankees vs Athletics Head to Head

4/24/2024: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/23/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/22/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/10/2023: 11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/9/2023: 10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/29/2022: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 6/28/2022: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/27/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/28/2022: 4-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/27/2022: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

