Yankees vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams playing on Tuesday, up against the Oakland Athletics.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Yankees vs Athletics Game Info

New York Yankees (15-8) vs. Oakland Athletics (9-14)

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: NBCS-CA

Yankees vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-215) | OAK: (+180)

NYY: (-215) | OAK: (+180) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-100) | OAK: +1.5 (-120)

NYY: -1.5 (-100) | OAK: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Yankees vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman (Yankees) - 1-1, 2.42 ERA vs Paul Blackburn (Athletics) - 2-0, 1.08 ERA

The probable starters are Marcus Stroman (1-1) for the Yankees and Paul Blackburn (2-0) for the Athletics. When Stroman starts, his team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season. Stroman's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 3-1-0 ATS record in Blackburn's four starts with a set spread. The Athletics won each of Blackburn's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (64.1%)

Yankees vs Athletics Moneyline

The Yankees vs Athletics moneyline has New York as a -215 favorite, while Oakland is a +180 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Athletics are -120 to cover, and the Yankees are -100.

Yankees vs Athletics Over/Under

The Yankees-Athletics contest on April 23 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (64.3%) in those games.

This season New York has come away with a win one time in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -215 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in eight of 23 chances this season.

The Yankees are 10-13-0 against the spread in their 23 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have won seven of the 21 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

Oakland has played as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the 23 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Athletics, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-11-1).

The Athletics have put together an 11-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with 28 hits and an OBP of .439, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .552. He's batting .322.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 19th in slugging.

Alex Verdugo is hitting .256 with six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks, while slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He ranks 90th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Anthony Volpe is batting .286 with a .405 slugging percentage and nine RBI this year.

Oswaldo Cabrera has three home runs, 14 RBI and a batting average of .290 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Abraham Toro has racked up an on-base percentage of .297 and has 16 hits, both team-high numbers for the Athletics. He's batting .235 and slugging .382.

He ranks 114th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Zachary Gelof is batting .205 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .352 with an on-base percentage of .271.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 148th, his on-base percentage is 165th, and he is 130th in slugging.

Esteury Ruiz has a double, a triple, two home runs and three walks while batting .375.

Shea Langeliers has a double, four home runs and five walks while hitting .169.

Yankees vs Athletics Head to Head

4/22/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/29/2023: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/28/2023: 11-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/27/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/10/2023: 11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/9/2023: 10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/8/2023: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/28/2022: 4-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/27/2022: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/26/2022: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!