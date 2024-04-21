Yankees vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

In MLB action on Monday, the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics.

Yankees vs Athletics Game Info

New York Yankees (15-7) vs. Oakland Athletics (8-14)

Date: Monday, April 22, 2024

Monday, April 22, 2024 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: NBCS-CA

Yankees vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-255) | OAK: (+210)

NYY: (-255) | OAK: (+210) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-120) | OAK: +1.5 (-100)

NYY: -1.5 (-120) | OAK: +1.5 (-100) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Yankees vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 1-1, 2.75 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 1-1, 4.35 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (1-1) versus the Athletics and JP Sears (1-1). Rodon's team is 1-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rodon's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 3-1-0 ATS record in Sears' four starts with a set spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in four of Sears' starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those games.

Yankees vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (59.6%)

Yankees vs Athletics Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -255 on the moneyline, while Oakland is a +210 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are +1.5 on the spread (-100 to cover), and New York is -120 to cover the runline.

Yankees vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Athletics game on April 22 has been set at 8, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (69.2%) in those games.

New York has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -255.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in eight of their 22 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 10-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have won six of the 20 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (30%).

Oakland has played as a moneyline underdog of +210 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Athletics have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 22 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-10-1).

The Athletics have a 10-12-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with 28 hits and an OBP of .456, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .578. He's batting .337.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he is 11th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Alex Verdugo is hitting .260 with six doubles, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He ranks 88th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging in the major leagues.

Verdugo has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with three doubles and two RBI.

Anthony Volpe has 23 hits this season and has a slash line of .288/.367/.413.

Oswaldo Cabrera has three home runs, 14 RBI and a batting average of .303 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Abraham Toro has a team-best .300 on-base percentage. He's batting .234 and slugging .391.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 115th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Shea Langeliers leads his team with 11 hits. He has a batting average of .180 while slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .246.

His batting average is 170th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 177th, and he is 100th in slugging.

Esteury Ruiz is batting .375 with a double, a triple, two home runs and a walk.

Zachary Gelof is batting .202 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

