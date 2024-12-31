Xavier Worthy Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Xavier Worthy and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Denver Broncos and their 25th-ranked passing defense (230.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Worthy's next game against the Broncos, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Worthy vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.2

5.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 34.26

34.26 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Worthy Fantasy Performance

With 128.2 fantasy points in 2024 (8.0 per game), Worthy is the 27th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 99th overall.

In his last three games, Worthy has put up 42.0 fantasy points (14.0 per game), as he's converted 31 targets into 21 catches for 190 yards and two TDs.

Worthy has put up 52.0 fantasy points (10.4 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 44 targets into 31 catches for 285 yards and two TDs.

The peak of Worthy's season as a fantasy producer came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, as he put up 18.8 fantasy points by running for 21 yards and one TD on one attempt. In the receiving game, he grabbed two passes on three targets for 47 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Xavier Worthy's game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 was his worst of the season, as he put up just -1.0 fantasy points. He tallied zero receptions for zero yards on the day.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed two players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs against Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Denver has allowed six players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 18 players have caught a TD pass against the Broncos this season.

Denver has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to three players this year.

Three players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Broncos this year.

Denver has given up at least one rushing TD to eight players this season.

The Broncos have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

