Xavier vs UConn Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

The Xavier Musketeers (12-8, 4-5 Big East) host the No. 19 UConn Huskies (14-5, 6-2 Big East) in Big East play at Cintas Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Xavier vs. UConn Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Arena: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. UConn Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Xavier win (51%)

Before placing a bet on Saturday's Xavier-UConn spread (Xavier -1.5) or total (142.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Xavier vs. UConn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Xavier has put together an 11-9-0 record against the spread this season.

UConn has covered nine times in 19 matchups with a spread this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, UConn is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 7-4 ATS record Xavier puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

The Musketeers have done a better job covering the spread in away games (4-3-0) than they have at home (6-5-0).

This year, the Huskies are 5-5-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, they are 3-2-0 ATS (.600).

Xavier is 6-3-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

UConn has two Big East wins against the spread this season.

Xavier vs. UConn: Moneyline Betting Stats

Xavier has been named as the moneyline favorite 10 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Musketeers have not lost in 10 games this year when favored by -126 or better on the moneyline.

UConn has won 66.7% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-1).

The Huskies have played as a moneyline underdog of +105 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

Xavier has an implied victory probability of 55.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Xavier vs. UConn Head-to-Head Comparison

Xavier's +154 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.0 points per game (119th in college basketball) while giving up 69.3 per contest (112th in college basketball).

Ryan Conwell's team-leading 16.7 points per game ranks 126th in the country.

UConn puts up 80.8 points per game (50th in college basketball) while giving up 68.6 per contest (95th in college basketball). It has a +233 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 12.2 points per game.

Alex Karaban's 15.8 points per game leads UConn and ranks 181st in college basketball.

The 30.8 rebounds per game the Musketeers average rank 279th in college basketball. Their opponents record 30.6 per contest.

Zach Freemantle is 105th in college basketball action with 7.6 rebounds per game to lead the Musketeers.

The Huskies pull down 31.6 rebounds per game (236th in college basketball) while allowing 25.8 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.8 boards per game.

Tarris Reed, Jr. averages 7.3 rebounds per game (137th in college basketball) to lead the Huskies.

Xavier's 99.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 90th in college basketball, and the 89.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 131st in college basketball.

The Huskies average 109.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (third in college basketball), and give up 92.7 points per 100 possessions (202nd in college basketball).

