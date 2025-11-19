Wyoming vs Nevada Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The Wyoming Cowboys are among the college football teams in action on Saturday, versus the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Wyoming vs Nevada Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Wyoming: (-255) | Nevada: (+205)

Wyoming: (-255) | Nevada: (+205) Spread: Wyoming: -6.5 (-114) | Nevada: +6.5 (-106)

Wyoming: -6.5 (-114) | Nevada: +6.5 (-106) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Wyoming vs Nevada Betting Trends

Wyoming has five wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

Wyoming has covered every time (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of 10 Wyoming games have gone over the point total this year.

Against the spread, Nevada is 5-5-0 this year.

Against the spread as 6.5-point underdogs or greater, Nevada is 5-3.

Nevada has played 10 games this season, and four of them have hit the over.

Wyoming vs Nevada Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cowboys win (73.7%)

Wyoming vs Nevada Point Spread

Wyoming is a 6.5-point favorite against Nevada. Wyoming is -114 to cover the spread, and Nevada is -106.

Wyoming vs Nevada Over/Under

A combined point total of 40.5 has been set for Wyoming-Nevada on Nov. 22, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Wyoming vs Nevada Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Wyoming vs. Nevada reveal Wyoming as the favorite (-255) and Nevada as the underdog (+205).

Wyoming vs. Nevada Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Wyoming 17.8 128 20.6 33 47.3 10 Nevada 18.1 125 28.1 92 50.3 10

Wyoming vs. Nevada Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: MW Network

MW Network Location: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Stadium: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

