Iowa State vs Kansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Iowa State Cyclones face the Kansas Jayhawks.

Iowa State vs Kansas Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Iowa State: (-182) | Kansas: (+150)

Iowa State: (-182) | Kansas: (+150) Spread: Iowa State: -4.5 (-105) | Kansas: +4.5 (-115)

Iowa State: -4.5 (-105) | Kansas: +4.5 (-115) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Iowa State vs Kansas Betting Trends

Iowa State has four wins in 10 games against the spread this season.

Iowa State has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 4.5-point or bigger favorite this season.

There have been four Iowa State games (of 10) that hit the over this season.

Kansas is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more, Kansas has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

This year, five of Kansas' 10 games have gone over the point total.

Iowa State vs Kansas Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cyclones win (64.2%)

Iowa State vs Kansas Point Spread

Kansas is a 4.5-point underdog against Iowa State. Kansas is -115 to cover the spread, and Iowa State is -105.

Iowa State vs Kansas Over/Under

The over/under for the Iowa State versus Kansas matchup on Nov. 22 has been set at 55.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Iowa State vs Kansas Moneyline

Iowa State is a -182 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas is a +150 underdog.

Iowa State vs. Kansas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Iowa State 27.1 70 21.5 38 50.9 10 Kansas 30.2 55 25.2 72 54.6 10

Iowa State vs. Kansas Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium

