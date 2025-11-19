Iowa State vs Kansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the Iowa State Cyclones face the Kansas Jayhawks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
Iowa State vs Kansas Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Iowa State: (-182) | Kansas: (+150)
- Spread: Iowa State: -4.5 (-105) | Kansas: +4.5 (-115)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Iowa State vs Kansas Betting Trends
- Iowa State has four wins in 10 games against the spread this season.
- Iowa State has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 4.5-point or bigger favorite this season.
- There have been four Iowa State games (of 10) that hit the over this season.
- Kansas is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
- As a 4.5-point underdog or more, Kansas has one win ATS (1-2) this season.
- This year, five of Kansas' 10 games have gone over the point total.
Iowa State vs Kansas Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cyclones win (64.2%)
Iowa State vs Kansas Point Spread
Kansas is a 4.5-point underdog against Iowa State. Kansas is -115 to cover the spread, and Iowa State is -105.
Iowa State vs Kansas Over/Under
The over/under for the Iowa State versus Kansas matchup on Nov. 22 has been set at 55.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Iowa State vs Kansas Moneyline
Iowa State is a -182 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas is a +150 underdog.
Iowa State vs. Kansas Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Iowa State
|27.1
|70
|21.5
|38
|50.9
|10
|Kansas
|30.2
|55
|25.2
|72
|54.6
|10
Iowa State vs. Kansas Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Ames, Iowa
- Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Iowa State vs. Kansas analysis on FanDuel Research.