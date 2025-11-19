Marshall vs Appalachian State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

Marshall vs Appalachian State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Marshall: (-192) | Appalachian State: (+158)

Marshall: (-192) | Appalachian State: (+158) Spread: Marshall: -4.5 (-115) | Appalachian State: +4.5 (-105)

Marshall: -4.5 (-115) | Appalachian State: +4.5 (-105) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Marshall vs Appalachian State Betting Trends

Marshall has beaten the spread seven times in 10 games.

Marshall has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 4.5-point or bigger favorite this season.

Out of 10 Marshall games so far this year, seven have hit the over.

Appalachian State has four wins in 10 contests against the spread this year.

As a 4.5-point underdog or greater, Appalachian State has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Appalachian State has seen five of its 10 games hit the over.

Marshall vs Appalachian State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thundering Herd win (67.4%)

Marshall vs Appalachian State Point Spread

Appalachian State is the underdog by 4.5 points against Marshall. Appalachian State is -115 to cover the spread, and Marshall is -105.

Marshall vs Appalachian State Over/Under

The over/under for the Marshall versus Appalachian State matchup on Nov. 22 has been set at 54.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Marshall vs Appalachian State Moneyline

Appalachian State is a +158 underdog on the moneyline, while Marshall is a -192 favorite.

Marshall vs. Appalachian State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Marshall 32.6 37 31.3 111 54.0 10 Appalachian State 24.9 90 30.4 105 55.3 10

Marshall vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Stadium: Kidd Brewer Stadium

