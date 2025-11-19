Toledo vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Toledo Rockets and the Ball State Cardinals.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Toledo vs Ball State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Toledo: (-10000) | Ball State: (+2400)

Toledo: (-10000) | Ball State: (+2400) Spread: Toledo: -27.5 (-115) | Ball State: +27.5 (-105)

Toledo: -27.5 (-115) | Ball State: +27.5 (-105) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Toledo vs Ball State Betting Trends

Toledo has seven wins in 10 games against the spread this season.

Toledo is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 27.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been five Toledo games (of 10) that hit the over this season.

Ball State is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Ball State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 27.5-point underdog or more this season.

This season, three of Ball State's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Toledo vs Ball State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (98.2%)

Toledo vs Ball State Point Spread

Toledo is favored by 27.5 points versus Ball State. Toledo is -115 to cover the spread, while Ball State is -105.

Toledo vs Ball State Over/Under

A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for Toledo-Ball State on Nov. 22, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Toledo vs Ball State Moneyline

Ball State is a +2400 underdog on the moneyline, while Toledo is a -10000 favorite.

Toledo vs. Ball State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Toledo 32.0 42 13.4 4 48.6 10 Ball State 15.7 133 27.5 87 48.1 10

Toledo vs. Ball State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Stadium: Glass Bowl

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Toledo vs. Ball State analysis on FanDuel Research.