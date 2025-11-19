Northwestern vs Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The Northwestern Wildcats are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Northwestern vs Minnesota Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Northwestern: (-178) | Minnesota: (+150)

Northwestern: (-178) | Minnesota: (+150) Spread: Northwestern: -3.5 (-114) | Minnesota: +3.5 (-106)

Northwestern: -3.5 (-114) | Minnesota: +3.5 (-106) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Northwestern vs Minnesota Betting Trends

Northwestern has covered the spread seven times in 10 games.

For the year, Northwestern is 3-1 as 3.5-point or better favorites.

There have been four Northwestern games (of 10) that went over the total this season.

Minnesota has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Minnesota has one win ATS (1-3) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Minnesota has played 10 games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.

Northwestern vs Minnesota Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wildcats win (70%)

Northwestern vs Minnesota Point Spread

Northwestern is favored by 3.5 points over Minnesota. Northwestern is -114 to cover the spread, with Minnesota being -106.

Northwestern vs Minnesota Over/Under

Northwestern versus Minnesota, on Nov. 22, has an over/under of 40.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Northwestern vs Minnesota Moneyline

Northwestern is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +150 underdog.

Northwestern vs. Minnesota Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Northwestern 21.9 110 19.6 22 46.6 10 Minnesota 22.7 106 23.6 59 45.4 10

Northwestern vs. Minnesota Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Stadium: Wrigley Field

