Fantasy Football Buy Low: Wide Receiver Breakout Candidates for Week 12

Whether you're deciding who to start in season-long, who to roster in NFL DFS, or which NFL prop bets to consider on FanDuel Sportsbook, there are still plenty of ways to buy low on players poised to bounce back from disappointing outings.

While looking ahead at the games across the NFL, which wide receivers should we buy low on ahead of this week?

All fantasy football projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wide Receivers to Buy Low in Fantasy Football

Justin Jefferson, Vikings

One of the first wideouts off the board in 2025 drafts, Justin Jefferson is currently the WR19 by half-PPR points per game. It's been a disappointing campaign.

While it's not all on Jefferson -- looking at you, Minnesota Vikings QBs -- the things that have held him back are unlikely to change the rest of the way unless J.J. McCarthy makes a late-year jump. But I'm willing to bet on Jefferson's talent.

He's still getting top-shelf usage as Jefferson ranks sixth among wideouts in target share (30.7%), logging at least nine targets in seven consecutive games. He's averaging a solid 74.4 receiving yards per game, seventh-most at the position.

The main differences between this season and previous Jefferson seasons are TDs and big plays as he's scored just twice -- once since Week 1 -- while averaging a career-low 13.3 yards per grab. Touchdowns and big plays can be volatile, though, especially over small samples.

We know Jefferson is a unique talent, and between his QB situation and good-not-great output, the buy-low window on him is open.

Jaylen Waddle, Team

Since the start of Week 5, Jaylen Waddle is the half-PPR WR8 by both raw points and points per game. He's been dang good, and while he's a valued commodity in fantasy, there are a few reasons you may be able to buy low on him.

For one, the Miami Dolphins are on a bye this week. That may make it a little easier to trade for Waddle, especially if his manager needs a win this week and you can offer him someone who is playing in Week 12.

Secondly, Waddle's overall season output has him as just WR18 by points per game. Of course, his recent production sans Tyreek Hill is the more relevant sample, but that WR18 ranking is something other managers may place some value in.

Aside from Waddle being a WR1 (top-12) producer sans Hill, I'm interested in him due to his fantasy-friendly schedule. Starting in Week 13, Waddle will see the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those last three games are the three weeks of the fantasy playoffs, and the Cincy and Tampa games are warm-weather ones (which is a plus for Tua Tagovailoa).

Waddle can be a league-winner in 2025.

Ricky Pearsall, 49ers

I was high on Ricky Pearsall before the season, listing him as one of my favorite sleeper picks. Although an injury derailed him from truly breaking out in 2025, many of the reasons I liked him this past offseason still apply, and he could be a difference-maker down the stretch.

My main reason for liking Pearsall was opportunity in a quality offense -- he was likely to be the San Francisco 49ers' number-one receiver with Brandon Aiyuk coming off a serious injury. Well, Aiyuk is still out, and there hasn't been any news of an impending activation off IR.

I also think Pearsall is just flat out good. He flashed at the end of his 2024 rookie season, and he was a stud early this fall prior to getting hurt. Through the first three weeks, he was averaging 93.7 receiving yards per game.

Pearsall returned in Week 11 and mostly ran cardio, turning three targets into one catch for zero yards. But he had a healthy 75% snap rate, and given that Pearsall hadn't played a full game since Week 3, I'm willing to give him a pass on the lack of production.

The 49ers are 10th in schedule-adjusted pass offense, per our numbers, and that's with Brock Purdy missing significant time. There's a chance the Niners are one of the NFL's best offenses the rest of the way, and that can help Pearsall turn his playing time into good fantasy numbers.

