N.C. A&T vs Northeastern College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CAA Tournament

The No. 12 seed North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-18, 4-14 CAA) are taking on the No. 13 seed Northeastern Huskies (6-23, 2-16 CAA) in the CAA tournament on Friday at CareFirst Arena, at 2 p.m. ET airing on FloCollege.

N.C. A&T vs. Northeastern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: FloCollege

FloCollege Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: CareFirst Arena

N.C. A&T vs. Northeastern Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: N.C. A&T win (58%)

Before making a bet on Friday's N.C. A&T-Northeastern spread (N.C. A&T -0.5) or total (153.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

N.C. A&T vs. Northeastern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

N.C. A&T has put together a 16-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Northeastern has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 19 times.

N.C. A&T covers the spread when it is a 0.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Northeastern covers as an underdog of 0.5 or more (33.3%).

The Aggies have covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as away games (60%). They have covered six times in 10 games when playing at home and nine times in 15 games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Huskies have had better results on the road (6-9-0) than at home (2-10-0).

N.C. A&T is 11-7-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Northeastern's CAA record against the spread is 3-15-0.

N.C. A&T vs. Northeastern: Moneyline Betting Stats

N.C. A&T has been the moneyline favorite in five games this season and has come away with the win four times (80%) in those contests.

The Aggies have a mark of 4-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -118 or better on the moneyline.

Northeastern has won 13.6% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-19).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, the Huskies have a 3-18 record (winning just 14.3% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that N.C. A&T has a 54.1% chance of pulling out a win.

N.C. A&T vs. Northeastern Head-to-Head Comparison

N.C. A&T is being outscored by 2.3 points per game with a -67 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.2 points per game (200th in college basketball) and gives up 77.5 per outing (280th in college basketball).

Lewis Walker is 54th in the nation with a team-high 19.0 points per game.

Northeastern puts up 74.4 points per game (221st in college basketball) while giving up 81.2 per outing (342nd in college basketball). It has a -197 scoring differential and has been outscored by 6.8 points per game.

William Kermoury is 503rd in the country with a team-leading 13.4 points per game.

The 33.0 rebounds per game the Aggies average rank 114th in college basketball, and are 3.9 more than the 29.1 their opponents pull down per outing.

Zamoku Weluche-Ume leads the team with 7.3 rebounds per game (121st in college basketball action).

The Huskies pull down 28.4 rebounds per game (333rd in college basketball) while conceding 31.9 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 3.5 boards per game.

Youri Fritz tops the team with 5.4 rebounds per game (444th in college basketball).

N.C. A&T ranks 204th in college basketball by averaging 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 303rd in college basketball, allowing 99.6 points per 100 possessions.

The Huskies average 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (215th in college basketball), and concede 105.3 points per 100 possessions (357th in college basketball).

