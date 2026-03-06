3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 3/6/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

NBA Player Props for Today

Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets

Jrue Holiday has been on a scoring tear for the Portland Trail Blazers. I think he'll slow down tonight.

The Houston Rockets can be elite defensively, especially against wings and guards.

For the year, Houston sits fifth in defensive rating, and they also operate at the second-slowest pace. They're allowing the fourth-fewest points per game to point guards this season (23.7).

While Holiday has scored at least 23 points in three straight games, he posted only 13 points in his lone previous matchup with Houston this year, and he's averaging 16.6 points per game overall this campaign.

Holiday's recent scoring surge has come on the back of some unsustainably red-hot shooting -- he is making 60.8% of his shots over the last three games, including 56.0% from beyond the arc.

With Holiday due for negative shooting regression and in a difficult matchup, the under on his points line is my favorite prop of the night.

New York Knicks at Denver Nuggets

The New York Knicks' tough schedule continues with a road matchup at the Denver Nuggets, and I'm backing Jalen Brunson to register at least 27 points.

Over the last 15 games, no team has allowed more points per game to point guards than Denver has, with the Nuggets surrendering 27.7 points per game to the position during that span.

This is the second game of a back to back for a Denver team that ranks just 21st in defensive rating for the season. They allow an average of 115.5 points per game on zero days rest.

Brunson's season-long average (26.5) is right at this line. He's been in a bit of a scoring funk of late, averaging only 21.4 points per night over his past nine games, but he's had to face some top-notch defenses in that time, including the Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs.

Brunson has a much friendlier matchup tonight, and there's shootout potential in this game as it boasts a tight spread (NYK -1.5) and high total (229.5).

Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James exited early last night, making him unlikely to play today in the second leg of a back to back.

Enter Austin Reaves.

With LeBron off the court this season, Reaves owns a 29.8% usage rate and is netting 27.9 points per 36 minutes, per FantasyLabs' on/off tool.

The Indiana Pacers are about as good of a matchup as there is. Indiana has won only twice since the start of February. They've permitted at least 125 points in six consecutive games. Over the last 10 games, Indiana is first in pace and 27th in defensive rating. Across the last seven games, Indiana has let up the most points per night to small forwards (30.8).

The last time LeBron sat and Reaves played was back on December 5th against the Celtics, and Reaves went off for 36 points. I like him to have another big scoring night on Friday.

