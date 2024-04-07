Women's March Madness 2024 Championship Printable Bracket: Schedule and Odds

The Final Four matchups of the NCAA women's tournament have concluded, confirming the teams that will continue to the National Championship.

The final game will be played Sunday, April 7 at 3pm (ET). Here is a printable bracket of all matchups that have been played so far, plus the final two teams' odds to win the championship.

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Betting Odds

Here are each team's odds to win the NCAA women's basketball championship, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Iowa Hawkeyes at South Carolina -6.5 +225 -290 160.5

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Schedule

Wednesday, March 20: First Four

Thursday, March 21: First Four

Friday, March 22: 1st Round

Saturday, March 23: 1st Round

Sunday, March 24: 2nd Round

Monday, March 25: 2nd Round

Friday, March 29: Sweet 16

Saturday, March 30: Sweet 16

Sunday, March 31: Elite Eight

Monday, April 1: Elite Eight

Friday, April 5: Final Four

Sunday, April 7: National Championship

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Printable Bracket

Check out our printable brackets for the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament:

Black-and-White Version: Download your printable bracket here.

Color Version: Download your printable bracket here.

