Capitals vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 5

The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Anaheim Ducks.

Capitals vs Ducks Game Info

Washington Capitals (21-15-6) vs. Anaheim Ducks (21-17-3)

Date: Monday, January 5, 2026

Monday, January 5, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-150) Ducks (+125) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (72.9%)

Capitals vs Ducks Puck Line

The Capitals are 1.5-goal favorites against the Ducks. The Capitals are +156 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are -194.

Capitals vs Ducks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Ducks on Jan. 5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Capitals vs Ducks Moneyline

Anaheim is a +125 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -150 favorite at home.

