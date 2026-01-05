NHL
Capitals vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 5
The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Anaheim Ducks.
Capitals vs Ducks Game Info
- Washington Capitals (21-15-6) vs. Anaheim Ducks (21-17-3)
- Date: Monday, January 5, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-150)
|Ducks (+125)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Capitals win (72.9%)
Capitals vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Capitals are 1.5-goal favorites against the Ducks. The Capitals are +156 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are -194.
Capitals vs Ducks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Ducks on Jan. 5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.
Capitals vs Ducks Moneyline
- Anaheim is a +125 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -150 favorite at home.