Rangers vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 5

The New York Rangers are among the NHL teams in action on Monday, versus the Utah Mammoth.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Rangers vs Mammoth Game Info

New York Rangers (20-18-5) vs. Utah Mammoth (19-20-3)

Date: Monday, January 5, 2026

Monday, January 5, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Mammoth Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-128) Mammoth (+106) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (53.4%)

Rangers vs Mammoth Puck Line

The Mammoth are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Rangers. The Mammoth are -230 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +184.

Rangers vs Mammoth Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Rangers-Mammoth game on Jan. 5, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Rangers vs Mammoth Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -128 on the moneyline, while Utah is a +106 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!