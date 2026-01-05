NHL
Rangers vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 5
The New York Rangers are among the NHL teams in action on Monday, versus the Utah Mammoth.
Rangers vs Mammoth Game Info
- New York Rangers (20-18-5) vs. Utah Mammoth (19-20-3)
- Date: Monday, January 5, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Mammoth Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-128)
|Mammoth (+106)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Rangers win (53.4%)
Rangers vs Mammoth Puck Line
- The Mammoth are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Rangers. The Mammoth are -230 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +184.
Rangers vs Mammoth Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Rangers-Mammoth game on Jan. 5, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.
Rangers vs Mammoth Moneyline
- New York is the favorite, -128 on the moneyline, while Utah is a +106 underdog on the road.