Women's College Basketball National Championship Odds: Can Anyone Beat UConn?

March Madness isn't too far away.

Which teams are in a great position to make some noise in the women's NCAA Tournament?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds, here are the teams with the best odds to win the women's college basketball national championship.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Women's College Basketball National Championship Odds

Full women's college basketball national championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Connecticut -300 UCLA +700 South Carolina +950 Texas +1000 LSU +1500 Kentucky +10000 Michigan +10000 View Full Table ChevronDown

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which college basketball bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.