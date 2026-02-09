FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

WNBA

2026 WNBA MVP Odds: Can Caitlin Clark Unseat A'ja Wilson?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

2026 WNBA MVP Odds: Can Caitlin Clark Unseat A'ja Wilson?

The start of the WNBA season is approaching, with the campaign scheduled to start on May 8th.

Las Vegas superstar A'ja Wilson has taken home four of the past six WNBA MVP awards. Will Wilson reign supreme once more in 2026, or will someone else rise to the top?

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, here are the 2026 WNBA MVP odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

WNBA MVP Odds for 2026

Player
Odds
Caitlin Clark+260
A'ja Wilson+260
Napheesa Collier+410
Breanna Stewart+1000
Alyssa Thomas+1000
Kelsey Plum+3000
Sabrina Ionescu+3000

