2026 WNBA MVP Odds: Can Caitlin Clark Unseat A'ja Wilson?

The start of the WNBA season is approaching, with the campaign scheduled to start on May 8th.

Las Vegas superstar A'ja Wilson has taken home four of the past six WNBA MVP awards. Will Wilson reign supreme once more in 2026, or will someone else rise to the top?

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, here are the 2026 WNBA MVP odds.

WNBA MVP Odds for 2026

Player Odds Caitlin Clark +260 A'ja Wilson +260 Napheesa Collier +410 Breanna Stewart +1000 Alyssa Thomas +1000 Kelsey Plum +3000 Sabrina Ionescu +3000 View Full Table ChevronDown

