    MLB

    2026 World Series Odds: Will the Dodgers Win It Again?

    Austan Kas
    Austan Kas@AustanKas

    2026 World Series Odds: Will the Dodgers Win It Again?

    The MLB season is approaching.

    Heading into the 2026 campaign, which teams have the best shot to win it all?

    According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the teams with the best World Series odds.

    Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

    2026 World Series Odds

    Full World Series odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Team
    Odds
    Los Angeles Dodgers+220
    New York Yankees+1000
    Seattle Mariners+1300
    Atlanta Braves+1400
    Toronto Blue Jays+1400
    New York Mets+1400
    Philadelphia Phillies+1600

