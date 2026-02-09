2026 World Series Odds: Will the Dodgers Win It Again?

The MLB season is approaching.

Heading into the 2026 campaign, which teams have the best shot to win it all?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the teams with the best World Series odds.

2026 World Series Odds

Team Odds Los Angeles Dodgers +220 New York Yankees +1000 Seattle Mariners +1300 Atlanta Braves +1400 Toronto Blue Jays +1400 New York Mets +1400 Philadelphia Phillies +1600 View Full Table ChevronDown

