FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Super Bowl

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore WNBA

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
WNBA

2026 WNBA Championship Odds: Will the Aces Do It Again?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Subscribe to our newsletter

2026 WNBA Championship Odds: Will the Aces Do It Again?

The start of the WNBA season is approaching.

The Las Vegas Aces have won three of the past four titles. Who has the best championship odds in 2026?

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, here are the 2026 WNBA championship odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

2026 WNBA Championship Odds

Team
Odds
Las Vegas Aces+320
Indiana Fever+350
Minnesota Lynx+420
New York Liberty+420
Phoenix Mercury+900
Seattle Storm+1900
Atlanta Dream+2200

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which WNBA bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup