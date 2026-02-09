2026 WNBA Championship Odds: Will the Aces Do It Again?

The start of the WNBA season is approaching.

The Las Vegas Aces have won three of the past four titles. Who has the best championship odds in 2026?

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, here are the 2026 WNBA championship odds.

2026 WNBA Championship Odds

Team Odds Las Vegas Aces +320 Indiana Fever +350 Minnesota Lynx +420 New York Liberty +420 Phoenix Mercury +900 Seattle Storm +1900 Atlanta Dream +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

