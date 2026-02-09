College Basketball National Championship Odds: Who Are the Favorites?

March Madness isn't too far away.

Which teams are in a great position to make some noise in the NCAA Tournament?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds, here are the teams with the best odds to win the college basketball national championship.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

College Basketball National Championship Odds

Full college basketball national championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Winner 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Winner 2026 Arizona +420 Michigan +550 Duke +650 Houston +950 Illinois +1200 Florida +1400 Connecticut +1700 Iowa State +1800 Kansas +2000 Nebraska +2500 Texas Tech +3000 Purdue +3500 North Carolina +4000 Michigan State +4000 St. John's +4000 Gonzaga +4000 Arkansas +5000 Alabama +5000 Vanderbilt +6000 BYU +6000 Louisville +7000 Tennessee +7000 Virginia +7000 Kentucky +8000 NC State +8000 Texas A&M +8000 Iowa +10000 Auburn +10000 Saint Louis +10000 Clemson +15000 View more odds in Sportsbook

