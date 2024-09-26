WNBA 2024 Playoffs Printable Bracket: Semifinals Teams, Schedule, and Betting Odds

WNBA fans got four series sweeps in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

The New York Liberty, Las Vegas Aces, Minnesota Lynx, and Connecticut Sun will be moving onto the Semifinals, which begin on Sunday.

Here's what to know about the WNBA playoff field as of September 26th— including each team's odds to win and a printable bracket.

How WNBA Playoffs Work

There are 8 out of 12 WNBA teams that make the postseason.

It's a standard bracket format with the No. 1 seed playing No. 8, No. 2 vs. No. 7 and so on.

The First Round is a best-of-three series. The higher seeds (No. 1-4) host the first two games at home. If needed, the third game in each series is hosted by the lower seed.

Four teams then move onto the Semifinals, which is a best-of-five series. The higher seed receives home-court advantage, again, in a 2-2-1 format.

This same format will continue into the Finals.

WNBA Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Who is in the WNBA Playoffs?

Here are all of the teams that made it to the WNBA playoffs, and the four teams that are still competing:

New York Liberty Minnesota Lynx Connecticut Sun Las Vegas Aces Seattle Storm (eliminated) Indiana Fever (eliminated) Phoenix Mercury (eliminated) Atlanta Dream (eliminated)

WNBA Championship Odds

Here are the odds for each team to win the championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of September 26th.

WNBA Championship Winner 2024 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds New York Liberty +135 Minnesota Lynx +230 Las Vegas Aces +270 Connecticut Sun +700

Looking for more WNBA betting opportunities? Check out the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.