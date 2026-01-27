UConn vs Providence College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

The UConn Huskies (19-1, 9-0 Big East) will try to build on a nine-game home win streak when they take on the Providence Friars (9-11, 2-7 Big East) on January 27, 2026 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Providence Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

UConn vs. Providence Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (89.5%)

If you are planning on making a wager on UConn-Providence matchup (in which UConn is a 15.5-point favorite and the total is set at 156.5 points), below are some betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.

UConn vs. Providence: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has covered six times in 20 chances against the spread this season.

Providence has put together a 10-10-0 record against the spread this year.

In home games, the Huskies own a worse record against the spread (2-9-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (3-3-0).

The Friars' winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-5-0). Away, it is .600 (3-2-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, UConn is 3-6-0 this year.

Against the spread in Big East games, Providence is 5-4-0 this year.

UConn vs. Providence: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 15 games this year and has walked away with the win 14 times (93.3%) in those games.

The Huskies have been listed as a favorite of -2500 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Providence has gone 2-8 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 20% of those games).

The Friars have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1100 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 96.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UConn vs. Providence Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, UConn was 90th in the nation on offense (77.0 points scored per game) and 56th defensively (68.0 points conceded).

Last season, UConn was 111th in the nation in rebounds (33.1 per game) and second-best in rebounds conceded (25.9).

Last season UConn was eighth-best in the country in assists with 17.3 per game.

Last season, UConn was 71st in the country in turnovers committed (10.0 per game) and 317th in turnovers forced (9.8).

Providence posted 71.3 points per game (249th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 72.5 points per contest (195th-ranked).

With 33.6 boards per game, Providence was 75th in college basketball. It gave up 29.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 82nd in college basketball.

Providence ranked 227th in the country with 12.9 assists per contest.

Providence ranked 246th in college basketball at 11.8 turnovers per contest, but it forced 8.8 turnovers per game, which ranked 10th-worst in college basketball.

