Miami (OH) vs UMass College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (20-0, 8-0 MAC) will try to build on a 20-game win streak when they host the UMass Minutemen (13-8, 4-5 MAC) on January 27, 2026 at Millett Hall.

Miami (OH) vs. UMass Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Arena: Millett Hall

Miami (OH) vs. UMass Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Miami (OH) win (79.7%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Miami (OH)-UMass outing (in which Miami (OH) is a 9.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 164.5 points), here are a few betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

Miami (OH) vs. UMass: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) is 13-4-0 ATS this season.

UMass has put together an 8-12-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, UMass is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 5-3 ATS record Miami (OH) racks up as a 9.5-point favorite.

The RedHawks have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered five times in eight games when playing at home, and they've covered seven times in eight games on the road.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Minutemen have a better winning percentage at home (.400, 4-6-0 record) than on the road (.200, 1-4-0).

Miami (OH) has six wins against the spread in eight conference games this year.

UMass has two MAC wins against the spread this season.

Miami (OH) vs. UMass: Moneyline Betting Stats

Miami (OH) has been named as the moneyline favorite 13 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The RedHawks have not lost in eight games this year when favored by -549 or better on the moneyline.

UMass has won four of the eight games it was the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

The Minutemen have played as a moneyline underdog of +400 or longer in only one game this season, which they won.

Miami (OH) has an implied victory probability of 84.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Miami (OH) vs. UMass Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Miami (OH) was the 31st-ranked squad in the country (80.6 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 204th (72.7 points conceded per game).

Miami (OH) collected 30.9 rebounds per game and gave up 30.3 boards last year, ranking 239th and 121st, respectively, in college basketball.

Miami (OH) was 32nd in college basketball in assists (16.2 per game) last season.

Last year, Miami (OH) was 232nd in the country in turnovers committed (11.6 per game) and 40th in turnovers forced (13.4).

UMass ranked 205th in the country last season with 72.9 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 271st with 75.0 points allowed per game.

UMass allowed 33.8 boards per game last year (321st-ranked in college basketball), but it shined by grabbing 35.8 rebounds per contest (21st-best).

Last season UMass ranked 227th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 12.9 per game.

With 11.2 turnovers per game, UMass was 186th in the nation. It forced 12.0 turnovers per contest, which ranked 112th in college basketball.

