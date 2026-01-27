Saint Louis vs George Washington College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

The Saint Louis Billikens (19-1, 7-0 A-10) will look to extend a 13-game winning streak when they host the George Washington Revolutionaries (13-7, 4-3 A-10) on January 27, 2026 at Chaifetz Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Saint Louis vs. George Washington Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Chaifetz Arena

Saint Louis vs. George Washington Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Louis win (83.9%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Tuesday's Saint Louis-George Washington spread (Saint Louis -10.5) or total (167.5 points).

Saint Louis vs. George Washington: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Louis has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

George Washington has put together a 10-9-0 record against the spread this season.

George Washington covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Saint Louis covers as a favorite of 10.5 or more (66.7%).

Against the spread, the Billikens have performed better at home, covering nine times in 12 home games, and three times in five road games.

The Revolutionaries have been better against the spread at home (6-4-0) than away (1-3-0) this year.

Against the spread, in conference action, Saint Louis is 5-2-0 this year.

George Washington is 4-3-0 against the spread in A-10 play this year.

Saint Louis vs. George Washington: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Louis has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 17 games this year and has walked away with the win 16 times (94.1%) in those games.

The Billikens have yet to lose in 11 games when named as moneyline favorite of -690 or better.

George Washington has been the moneyline underdog four total times this season. George Washington has finished 1-3 in those games.

The Revolutionaries have played as a moneyline underdog of +480 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Saint Louis has an implied victory probability of 87.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Saint Louis vs. George Washington Head-to-Head Comparison

Saint Louis' +492 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 91.5 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while allowing 66.9 per contest (34th in college basketball).

Saint Louis' leading scorer, Robbie Avila, ranks 604th in the country averaging 12.7 points per game.

George Washington outscores opponents by 13.1 points per game (posting 85.8 points per game, 29th in college basketball, and conceding 72.7 per outing, 152nd in college basketball) and has a +262 scoring differential.

Rafael Castro paces George Washington, scoring 16.1 points per game (212th in college basketball).

The Billikens prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 11.3 boards. They are grabbing 39.7 rebounds per game (third in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.4 per outing.

Dion Brown's 6.1 rebounds per game lead the Billikens and rank 280th in college basketball play.

The Revolutionaries come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.4 boards. They are pulling down 35.4 rebounds per game (58th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.0.

Castro leads the Revolutionaries with 8.5 rebounds per game (50th in college basketball).

Saint Louis scores 111.5 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball), while giving up 81.5 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball).

The Revolutionaries rank 26th in college basketball with 106.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 93rd defensively with 90.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

