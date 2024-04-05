Wizards vs. Trail Blazers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 5

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT2 and ROOT Sports NW+

The Washington Wizards (15-62) are favored by 3 points against the Portland Trail Blazers (20-56) on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on MNMT2 and ROOT Sports NW+. The matchup has a point total of 224.

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wizards -3 -106 -114 224 -110 -110 -144 +122

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wizards win (56.9%)

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Wizards have compiled a 36-38-3 record against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers are 36-38-2 against the spread this year.

This season, Wizards games have hit the over 39 times out of 76 chances.

The Trail Blazers have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this year (38 of 76 games with a set point total).

In home games, Washington sports a worse record against the spread (14-23-2) compared to its ATS record in road games (22-15-1).

The Wizards have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (48.7%) than games on the road (52.6%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.421, 16-21-1 record) than on the road (.526, 20-17-1).

In terms of the over/under, Trail Blazers games have finished over 50% of the time this year, both at home (19 of 38) and away (19 of 38).

Wizards Leaders

Kyle Kuzma's numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Jordan Poole averages 17.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Deni Avdija is averaging 14 points, 3.8 assists and 7 rebounds.

Corey Kispert is averaging 13.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Bilal Coulibaly is averaging 8.4 points, 4.1 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deandre Ayton averages 16.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is also draining 57.8% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Jerami Grant provides the Trail Blazers 21 points, 3.5 boards and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Trail Blazers are getting 13.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5 assists per game from Scoot Henderson.

The Trail Blazers are getting 8.7 points, 6.7 boards and 1 assists per game from Jabari Walker.

Toumani Camara averages 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He is making 45% of his shots from the floor.

