NHL
Golden Knights vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 2
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the St. Louis Blues.
Golden Knights vs Blues Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (17-10-11) vs. St. Louis Blues (15-18-8)
- Date: Friday, January 2, 2026
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Blues Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-156)
|Blues (+130)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Blues Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (60.5%)
Golden Knights vs Blues Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blues. The Golden Knights are +158 to cover the spread, while the Blues are -196.
Golden Knights vs Blues Over/Under
- Golden Knights versus Blues, on Jan. 2, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Golden Knights vs Blues Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Golden Knights, St. Louis is the underdog at +130, and Vegas is -156 playing on the road.