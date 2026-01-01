Golden Knights vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 2

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the St. Louis Blues.

Golden Knights vs Blues Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (17-10-11) vs. St. Louis Blues (15-18-8)

Date: Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday, January 2, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-156) Blues (+130) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (60.5%)

Golden Knights vs Blues Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blues. The Golden Knights are +158 to cover the spread, while the Blues are -196.

Golden Knights vs Blues Over/Under

Golden Knights versus Blues, on Jan. 2, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Golden Knights vs Blues Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Golden Knights, St. Louis is the underdog at +130, and Vegas is -156 playing on the road.

