FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Golden Knights vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Golden Knights vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 2

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the St. Louis Blues.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Blues Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (17-10-11) vs. St. Louis Blues (15-18-8)
  • Date: Friday, January 2, 2026
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-156)Blues (+130)5.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Golden Knights win (60.5%)

Golden Knights vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blues. The Golden Knights are +158 to cover the spread, while the Blues are -196.

Golden Knights vs Blues Over/Under

  • Golden Knights versus Blues, on Jan. 2, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Golden Knights vs Blues Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Golden Knights, St. Louis is the underdog at +130, and Vegas is -156 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup