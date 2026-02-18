Wizards vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 19

Wizards vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026

Thursday, February 19, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: FDSIN and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (14-39) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (15-40) on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at Capital One Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSIN and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.

Wizards vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -4.5 234.5 -194 +162

Wizards vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (51.8%)

Wizards vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread 28 times in 55 games with a set spread.

In the Wizards' 53 games this year, they have 22 wins against the spread.

This season, Pacers games have hit the over 23 times out of 53 chances.

Wizards games this season have gone over the total in 27 of 53 opportunities (50.9%).

Indiana has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 17 times in 28 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 11 times in 27 opportunities on the road.

The Pacers have gone over the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in 13 of 28 home matchups (46.4%). In road games, they have hit the over in 10 of 27 games (37%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .444 (12-15-0). On the road, it is .385 (10-16-0).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (13 times out of 27) than away (14 of 26) this season.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.7 points, 3.9 assists and 6.7 boards.

Andrew Nembhard averages 17.4 points, 3 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

Jay Huff is averaging 8.7 points, 3.8 boards and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).

Jarace Walker is averaging 10.5 points, 4.5 boards and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

T.J. McConnell averages 9.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 53.9% from the floor.

Wizards Leaders

Kyshawn George averages 15.1 points for the Wizards, plus 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

The Wizards are getting 10.2 points, 3.5 boards and 4.6 assists per game from Bub Carrington.

Per game, Justin Champagnie provides the Wizards 7.8 points, 5.8 boards and 1.1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Wizards receive 12.9 points per game from Tre Johnson, plus 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Bilal Coulibaly's numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is draining 39.4% of his shots from the field.

