Wizards vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22

Wizards vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026

Thursday, January 22, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: ALT, KTVD, and MNMT

The Denver Nuggets (29-15) are favored (by 6 points) to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (10-32) on Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup's point total is set at 232.5.

Wizards vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -6 232.5 -235 +194

Wizards vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (75%)

Wizards vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread in a game 25 times this season (25-19-0).

The Wizards have 17 wins against the spread in 42 games this year.

This season, Nuggets games have hit the over 27 times out of 42 chances.

Wizards games this year have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time (21 out of 42 games with a set point total).

Denver has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 20 games when playing at home, and it has covered 15 times in 24 games when playing on the road.

In home games, the Nuggets eclipse the over/under 55% of the time (11 of 20 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, going over the total in 66.7% of games (16 of 24).

Against the spread, Washington has been better at home (9-11-0) than away (8-14-0).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (11 times out of 20) than on the road (10 of 22) this season.

Nuggets Leaders

Jamal Murray is averaging 26 points, 7.4 assists and 4.4 boards.

Peyton Watson's numbers on the season are 14 points, 5 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 40.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 13.9 points, 2.3 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 40.1% from downtown, with 2.8 made treys per contest.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7 points, 2.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Aaron Gordon averages 18 points, 6.2 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Alex Sarr gets the Wizards 17.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 2.2 blocks (first in NBA).

The Wizards are getting 15.5 points, 5.6 boards and 4.9 assists per game from Kyshawn George.

The Wizards receive 9.7 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 3.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

The Wizards are getting 10 points, 5.7 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Marvin Bagley III.

Per game, Justin Champagnie gives the Wizards 7.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

