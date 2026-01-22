Mavericks vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22

Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026

Thursday, January 22, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and NBCS-BA

The Dallas Mavericks (18-26) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (25-20) on Thursday, January 22, 2026 at American Airlines Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video and NBCS-BA. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -3.5 231.5 -166 +140

Mavericks vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (61.5%)

Mavericks vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are 21-23-1 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks are 19-24-1 against the spread this season.

This season, Warriors games have hit the over 26 times out of 44 chances.

The Mavericks have eclipsed the over/under 47.7% of the time this season (21 of 44 games with a set point total).

Golden State has done a better job covering the spread at home (13-10-1) than it has in road tilts (8-13-0).

The Warriors have exceeded the total in 14 of 24 home games (58.3%), compared to 12 of 21 road games (57.1%).

Dallas has performed better against the spread at home (13-10-1) than away (6-14-0) this year.

Mavericks games have finished above the over/under more often at home (12 times out of 24) than away (nine of 20) this season.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.7 boards.

Brandin Podziemski averages 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Draymond Green averages 8.8 points, 5.8 boards and 5.2 assists.

Moses Moody's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 3 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 39.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Quinten Post averages 8.1 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 44.2% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Mavericks Leaders

Per game, Cooper Flagg gives the Mavericks 18.8 points, 6.3 boards and 4.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 54% of his shots from the field.

The Mavericks receive 14.6 points per game from P.J. Washington, plus 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Max Christie averages 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is draining 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 45.9% from 3-point range (seventh in league), with 2.5 treys per contest.

Brandon Williams' numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 2.8 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He is making 44.8% of his shots from the field.

