Jazz vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22

Jazz vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (30-14) are heavily favored (by 13.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (15-29) on Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5 points.

Jazz vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -13.5 237.5 -671 +490

Jazz vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (69.2%)

Jazz vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have registered a 21-20-3 record against the spread this season.

The Jazz are 25-19-0 against the spread this year.

This season, Spurs games have hit the over 17 times.

The Jazz have eclipsed the over/under 63.6% of the time this season (28 of 44 games with a set point total).

San Antonio has done a better job covering the spread in road games (11-11-1) than it has in home games (10-9-2).

The Spurs have eclipsed the over/under in eight of 21 home games (38.1%). They've done better on the road, topping the total in nine of 23 matchups (39.1%).

Utah has performed better against the spread at home (15-7-0) than on the road (10-12-0) this year.

Jazz games have finished above the over/under more often at home (17 times out of 22) than away (11 of 22) this year.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.4 points, 2.9 assists and 10.8 rebounds.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 20.2 points, 6 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 5 boards and 7 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 28.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 56% from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Keyonte George gives the Jazz 24.4 points, 4 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

The Jazz are receiving 10.9 points, 10.2 boards and 4.5 assists per game from Jusuf Nurkic.

The Jazz are getting 9.4 points, 6.2 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Kyle Filipowski.

Isaiah Collier averages 8.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists. He is draining 51.3% of his shots from the floor.

Brice Sensabaugh averages 11.7 points, 3 boards and 1.5 assists. He is sinking 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

