Trail Blazers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22

Trail Blazers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026

Thursday, January 22, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and FDSSUN

The Portland Trail Blazers (22-22) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Miami Heat (23-21) on Thursday, January 22, 2026 at Moda Center as just 2.5-point favorites. The game airs at 10 p.m. ET on KUNP and FDSSUN. The point total is set at 240.5 in the matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -2.5 240.5 -126 +108

Trail Blazers vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (50.1%)

Trail Blazers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers are 25-19-0 against the spread this season.

The Heat have 25 wins against the spread in 44 games this season.

Games involving the Trail Blazers have hit the over 22 times this season.

The Heat have hit the over 52.3% of the time this season (23 of 44 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Portland has fared better at home, covering 14 times in 22 home games, and 11 times in 22 road games.

At home, the Trail Blazers exceed the total 54.5% of the time (12 of 22 games). They've hit the over in 45.5% of road games (10 of 22 contests).

This season, Miami is 13-9-0 at home against the spread (.591 winning percentage). On the road, it is 12-9-1 ATS (.545).

Looking at the over/under, Heat games have gone over 11 of 22 times at home (50%), and 12 of 22 away (54.5%).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 26.2 points, 6.9 assists and 7.1 boards.

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 21.8 points, 4.5 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.1 blocked shots.

Donovan Clingan is averaging 11.3 points, 1.9 assists and 10.9 boards.

Toumani Camara averages 12.9 points, 5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 42.7% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Jerami Grant is averaging 19.9 points, 2.6 assists and 3.9 boards.

Heat Leaders

Norman Powell averages 23.7 points, 3.7 boards and 2.7 assists. He is also sinking 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per game (10th in NBA).

Per game, Bam Adebayo gives the Heat 17.2 points, 9.6 boards and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Heat get 11.6 points per game from Kel'el Ware, plus 9.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

The Heat are getting 15.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Andrew Wiggins.

The Heat get 15.6 points per game from Jaime Jaquez Jr., plus 5.2 boards and 4.7 assists.

