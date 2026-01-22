Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22

Clippers vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Los Angeles Clippers (19-24) are slightly favored (by 2 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (26-16) on Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Clippers vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -2 223.5 -126 +108

Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (55.7%)

Clippers vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 20 times this season (20-23-0).

The Lakers are 22-19-1 against the spread this season.

Clippers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 23 times out of 42 chances this season.

Lakers games this year have hit the over on 25 of 42 set point totals (59.5%).

The Clippers own a worse record against the spread in home games (9-11-0) than they do in away games (11-12-0).

The Clippers have hit the over on the total in 10 of 20 home games (50%). They've done better in road games, eclipsing the total in 13 of 23 matchups (56.5%).

This season, the Lakers are 10-9-1 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, they are 12-10-0 ATS (.545).

Lakers games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (15 times out of 20) than away (10 of 22) this season.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 26 points, 4.8 boards and 8 assists.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 28.2 points, 3.5 assists and 6.3 boards.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 14.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

John Collins is averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Kris Dunn is averaging 8 points, 3 boards and 3.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (eighth in league) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Lakers Leaders

Per game, Luka Doncic provides the Lakers 33.5 points, 7.7 boards and 8.7 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 0.5 blocks.

The Lakers are getting 13.9 points, 8.8 boards and 0.9 assists per game from Deandre Ayton.

The Lakers are getting 22.5 points, 6 boards and 7 assists per game from LeBron James.

Jake Laravia's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He is draining 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Marcus Smart's numbers on the season are 10 points, 3.1 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. He is making 40.7% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 treys.

