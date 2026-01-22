Timberwolves vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026

Thursday, January 22, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: CHSN and FDSN

The Minnesota Timberwolves (27-17) are heavily favored (by 10 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (21-22) on Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The point total is 237.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -10 237.5 -355 +285

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (79.9%)

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread in a matchup 19 times this season (19-25-0).

The Bulls are 21-21-1 against the spread this year.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over 22 times out of 43 chances.

Bulls games this year have gone over the total in 21 of 43 opportunities (48.8%).

Minnesota has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered nine times in 21 games at home, and it has covered 10 times in 23 games on the road.

The Timberwolves have hit the over on the over/under in seven of 21 home games (33.3%). They've fared better in away games, going over the total in 15 of 23 matchups (65.2%).

This season, Chicago is 12-10-1 at home against the spread (.522 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-11-0 ATS (.450).

Looking at the over/under, Bulls games have finished over less often at home (10 of 23, 43.5%) than away (11 of 20, 55%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 22.4 points, 7 boards and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Anthony Edwards averages 29.9 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 made treys per contest (fifth in NBA).

Rudy Gobert is averaging 11 points, 1.8 assists and 11.4 boards.

Naz Reid is averaging 14.5 points, 6.2 boards and 2.4 assists.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 13.2 points, 4.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 17 points, 9.1 boards and 3.8 assists for the Bulls.

The Bulls are getting 19.2 points, 8.9 boards and 9 assists per game from Josh Giddey.

Matas Buzelis' numbers on the season are 15 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is making 47.9% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

The Bulls receive 12.4 points per game from Tre Jones, plus 3 boards and 5.8 assists.

Per game, Ayo Dosunmu provides the Bulls 14.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.