Wizards vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: FDSFL and MNMT

Southeast Division opponents meet when the Orlando Magic (20-16) visit the Washington Wizards (9-25) at Capital One Arena, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. The Magic are 8-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has a point total of 234.5.

Wizards vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -8 234.5 -270 +220

Wizards vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (73%)

Wizards vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread in a game 15 times this season (15-21-0).

In the Wizards' 34 games this season, they have 14 wins against the spread.

Magic games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 19 times out of 34 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have gone over the point total 52.9% of the time (18 out of 34 games with a set point total).

Orlando has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (8-10-0) than it has in road affairs (7-11-0).

The Magic have eclipsed the total in nine of 18 home games (50%). They've fared better on the road, going over the total in 10 of 18 matchups (55.6%).

Washington has the same winning percentage against the spread (.412) at home (7-10-0 record) and on the road (7-10-0) this year.

Wizards games have gone above the over/under more often at home (11 times out of 17) than on the road (seven of 17) this season.

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane is averaging 19.3 points, 4.6 boards and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 15.8 points, 4.1 boards and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Paolo Banchero averages 21 points, 8.6 boards and 4.7 assists, shooting 45.2% from the field and 26.3% from downtown, with 1 made treys per contest.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 boards and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 5.9 points, 1.4 assists and 5 rebounds.

Wizards Leaders

CJ McCollum averages 18.6 points for the Wizards, plus 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

The Wizards are receiving 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Alex Sarr.

Bub Carrington averages 9.4 points, 3.8 boards and 4.3 assists. He is draining 40.1% of his shots from the floor and 43.1% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Marvin Bagley III averages 10 points, 5.5 boards and 1.6 assists. He is sinking 64.3% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Justin Champagnie gives the Wizards 6.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.