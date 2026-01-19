Wizards vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19

Wizards vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 19, 2026

Monday, January 19, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT2 and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (18-23) are favored (by 7 points) to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (10-31) on Monday, January 19, 2026 at 3 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Wizards vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -7 224.5 -255 +210

Wizards vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (73%)

Wizards vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers are 20-21-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have played 41 games, with 16 wins against the spread.

This season, Clippers games have hit the over 22 times.

Wizards games this year have eclipsed the over/under 21 times in 41 opportunities (51.2%).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered nine times in 20 games at home, and it has covered 11 times in 21 games on the road.

The Clippers have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (50%) than away games (57.1%).

Against the spread, Washington has been better at home (8-11-0) than away (8-14-0).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under 57.9% of the time at home (11 of 19), and 45.5% of the time away (10 of 22).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 25.8 points, 4.7 boards and 8.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 14.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

John Collins is averaging 13.1 points, 5 rebounds and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Kris Dunn is averaging 8 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 boards.

Nicolas Batum averages 4.9 points, 2.6 boards and 0.8 assists, shooting 40.9% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is also sinking 50.5% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Kyshawn George gets the Wizards 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocks.

Bub Carrington averages 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He is sinking 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.3% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

The Wizards get 10.1 points per game from Marvin Bagley III, plus 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Per game, Justin Champagnie gets the Wizards 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

