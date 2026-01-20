Michigan State vs Oregon College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

The Michigan State Spartans (16-2, 6-1 Big Ten) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (8-10, 1-6 Big Ten) on January 20, 2026 at Matthew Knight Arena.

Michigan State vs. Oregon Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Michigan State vs. Oregon Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State win (79.8%)

Before placing a bet on Tuesday's Michigan State-Oregon spread (Michigan State -11.5) or total (140.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Michigan State vs. Oregon: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State is 10-8-0 ATS this season.

Oregon has compiled a 6-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

As an 11.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Oregon is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 3-7 ATS record Michigan State puts up as an 11.5-point favorite.

Against the spread last year, the Spartans performed worse when played at home, covering 10 times in 16 home games, and seven times in nine road games.

This year, the Ducks are 4-6-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). Away, they are 1-3-0 ATS (.250).

Michigan State has five wins against the spread in seven conference games this season.

Oregon has won twice against the spread in Big Ten action this season.

Michigan State vs. Oregon: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been named as the moneyline favorite 14 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Spartans have yet to lose in nine games when named as moneyline favorite of -800 or better.

Oregon has lost all seven of the games it has been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

The Ducks have played as a moneyline underdog of +540 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan State has a 88.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan State vs. Oregon Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State is outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game with a +268 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.1 points per game (127th in college basketball) and gives up 64.2 per outing (ninth in college basketball).

Jaxon Kohler's 13.9 points per game lead Michigan State and rank 426th in the nation.

Oregon puts up 75.2 points per game (226th in college basketball) while giving up 74.6 per contest (211th in college basketball). It has a +10 scoring differential.

Nathan Bittle's team-leading 16.3 points per game rank him 176th in the nation.

The 39.1 rebounds per game the Spartans average rank eighth in the country, and are 13.7 more than the 25.4 their opponents record per contest.

Kohler's 9.9 rebounds per game lead the Spartans and rank 17th in college basketball action.

The Ducks rank 110th in the country at 33.9 rebounds per game. That's 4.0 more than the 29.9 their opponents average.

Kwame Evans Jr.'s 7.5 rebounds per game lead the Ducks and rank 106th in the country.

Michigan State's 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 81st in college basketball, and the 83.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 16th in college basketball.

The Ducks average 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (228th in college basketball), and concede 94.8 points per 100 possessions (226th in college basketball).

