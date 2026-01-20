Texas Tech vs Baylor College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-4, 4-1 Big 12) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Baylor Bears (11-6, 1-4 Big 12) on January 20, 2026 at Foster Pavilion.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Arena: Foster Pavilion

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Baylor win (54.4%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Texas Tech (-2.5) versus Baylor on Tuesday. The total is set at 155.5 points for this game.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has compiled an 8-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Baylor has put together a 7-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas Tech covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 46.2% of the time. That's more often than Baylor covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Red Raiders covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last year. They covered 10 times in 18 games at home, and they covered seven times in 10 games when playing on the road.

This season, the Bears are 4-5-0 at home against the spread (.444 winning percentage). On the road, they are 1-3-0 ATS (.250).

Texas Tech's record against the spread in conference games is 3-2-0.

Baylor has won once against the spread in Big 12 games this season.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has been victorious in 12, or 92.3%, of the 13 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Red Raiders have been a -140 moneyline favorite on 12 occasions this season and won every game.

Baylor has not yet won as the moneyline underdog this season, going 1-3.

The Bears have not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer in four chances.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas Tech has a 58.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Head-to-Head Comparison

At 80.9 points scored per game and 68.5 points allowed last year, Texas Tech was 28th in the nation on offense and 70th on defense.

Texas Tech was 84th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33.5) and 94th in rebounds conceded (29.9) last year.

With 16.1 assists per game last season, Texas Tech was 34th in the country.

In terms of turnovers, Texas Tech was 12th-best in the country in committing them (9.1 per game) last year. It was 197th in forcing them (11.1 per game).

Baylor posted 76.1 points per game (112th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while ceding 69.8 points per contest (104th-ranked).

Baylor averaged 32.8 boards per game (135th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 29.9 rebounds per contest (94th-ranked).

Baylor put up 14.4 assists per game, which ranked them 111th in the country.

Baylor was 79th in the country with 10.1 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 100th with 12.1 forced turnovers per contest.

