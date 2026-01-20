Arkansas vs Vanderbilt College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

The Arkansas Razorbacks (13-5, 3-2 SEC) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (16-2, 3-2 SEC) on January 20, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (56%)

Before you bet on Tuesday's Arkansas-Vanderbilt spread (Arkansas -1.5) or total (172.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas has put together a 12-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Vanderbilt has put together a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Razorbacks have done a better job covering the spread at home (8-2-0) than they have in road affairs (1-3-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Commodores have a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 5-5-0 record) than away (.600, 3-2-0).

Arkansas has three wins against the spread in five conference games this year.

Vanderbilt has won twice against the spread in SEC play this season.

Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has yet to lose any of the nine games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Razorbacks have yet to lose in nine games when named as moneyline favorite of -120 or better.

Vanderbilt has been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Commodores have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

Arkansas has an implied victory probability of 54.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Head-to-Head Comparison

At 76.8 points scored per game and 71.4 points allowed last year, Arkansas was 95th in the nation on offense and 156th on defense.

Arkansas was 156th in the country in rebounds per game (32.4) and 257th in rebounds allowed (32.3) last season.

Arkansas was 124th in the nation in assists (14.2 per game) last year.

Arkansas was 201st in the nation in turnovers per game (11.3) and 146th in turnovers forced (11.6) last year.

Last year Vanderbilt posted 78.9 points per game (55th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 74.3 points per contest (249th-ranked).

With 31.2 rebounds per game, Vanderbilt was 221st in college basketball. It gave up 31.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 226th in college basketball.

Last year Vanderbilt ranked 158th in college basketball in assists, averaging 13.8 per game.

Last season Vanderbilt committed 9.6 turnovers per game (40th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.4 turnovers per contest (40th-ranked).

