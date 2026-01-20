Iowa State vs UCF College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

The Iowa State Cyclones (16-2, 3-2 Big 12) hope to continue a 13-game home winning streak when they host the UCF Knights (14-3, 3-2 Big 12) on January 20, 2026.

Iowa State vs. UCF Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. UCF Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State win (78.1%)

Iowa State vs. UCF: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

UCF has covered nine times in 17 matchups with a spread this year.

The Cyclones have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered four times in 10 games when playing at home, and they've covered two times in four games on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Knights had a lower winning percentage at home (.389, 7-11-0 record) than on the road (.500, 5-5-0).

Iowa State has two wins against the spread in conference play this year.

UCF is 3-2-0 against the spread in Big 12 play this year.

Iowa State vs. UCF: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been victorious in 11, or 84.6%, of the 13 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cyclones have been a -1250 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

UCF has won four of the seven games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (57.1%).

The Knights have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +740 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa State has a 92.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Iowa State vs. UCF Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Iowa State was the 34th-ranked squad in the nation (80.3 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 61st (68.3 points conceded per game).

Iowa State was 142nd in college basketball in rebounds per game (32.7) and 31st in rebounds allowed (28.3) last year.

Iowa State was 77th in the country in assists (15.0 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Iowa State was 232nd in college basketball in committing them (11.6 per game) last year. It was 13th-best in forcing them (14.4 per game).

UCF was ranked 43rd in college basketball offensively last season with 79.8 points per game, while defensively it was 10th-worst (80.4 points allowed per game).

UCF ranked 12th-worst in the nation with 34.9 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it averaged 33.0 boards per game (119th-ranked in college basketball).

UCF dished out 13.9 assists per game, which ranked them 148th in college basketball.

Last season UCF averaged 11.9 turnovers per game (254th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.4 turnovers per contest (79th-ranked).

