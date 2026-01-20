Florida vs LSU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

The LSU Tigers (13-5, 1-4 SEC) will visit the Florida Gators (13-5, 4-1 SEC) after losing three straight road games.

Florida vs. LSU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. LSU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (81.5%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Florida-LSU outing (in which Florida is a 14.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 158.5 points), below are a few betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.

Florida vs. LSU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has covered nine times in 18 matchups with a spread this season.

LSU has put together an 11-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 14.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, LSU is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 1-5 ATS record Florida puts up as a 14.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Gators have fared worse when playing at home, covering three times in eight home games, and three times in four road games.

The Tigers were better against the spread at home (9-9-0) than on the road (4-6-0) last season.

Against the spread, in conference action, Florida is 4-1-0 this season.

LSU's SEC record against the spread is 4-1-0.

Florida vs. LSU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 12 games this year and has walked away with the win nine times (75%) in those games.

The Gators have been listed as a favorite of -1786 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

LSU has yet to win when playing as the moneyline underdog this season, going 0-2.

The Tigers have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +920 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 94.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Florida vs. LSU Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida is outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game with a +249 scoring differential overall. It puts up 86.5 points per game (27th in college basketball) and gives up 72.7 per contest (153rd in college basketball).

Thomas Haugh's team-leading 17.4 points per game ranks 110th in the nation.

LSU puts up 84.6 points per game (49th in college basketball) while allowing 72.5 per outing (147th in college basketball). It has a +217 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 12.1 points per game.

Dedan Thomas Jr.'s team-leading 16.2 points per game rank him 183rd in college basketball.

The Gators record 42.8 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 26.8 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 16.0 boards per game.

Rueben Chinyelu paces the team with 10.8 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball action).

The Tigers win the rebound battle by 7.4 boards on average. They collect 36.6 rebounds per game, 38th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.2.

Marquel Sutton's 8.4 rebounds per game lead the Tigers and rank 52nd in the country.

Florida averages 103.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (61st in college basketball), and gives up 87.2 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball).

The Tigers rank 25th in college basketball averaging 107.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 144th, allowing 92.1 points per 100 possessions.

