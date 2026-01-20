Saint Louis vs Duquesne College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

The Saint Louis Billikens (17-1, 5-0 A-10) will attempt to continue an 11-game win streak when they visit the Duquesne Dukes (10-8, 2-3 A-10) on January 20, 2026 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Saint Louis vs. Duquesne Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Arena: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Saint Louis vs. Duquesne Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Louis win (77.9%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Tuesday's Saint Louis-Duquesne spread (Saint Louis -9.5) or total (165.5 points).

Saint Louis vs. Duquesne: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Louis is 11-6-0 ATS this season.

Duquesne has compiled a 6-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Saint Louis covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Duquesne covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (50%).

The Billikens sported a better record against the spread at home (7-8-0) than they did in away games (4-8-0) last season.

The Dukes' winning percentage against the spread at home is .222 (2-7-0). On the road, it is .667 (4-2-0).

Saint Louis' record against the spread in conference play is 4-1-0.

Duquesne has posted two A-10 wins against the spread this season.

Saint Louis vs. Duquesne: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Louis has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 15 games this year and has walked away with the win 14 times (93.3%) in those games.

The Billikens have yet to lose in 11 games when named as moneyline favorite of -490 or better.

Duquesne is 1-5 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 16.7% of those games).

The Dukes have played as a moneyline underdog of +365 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Saint Louis has a 83.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Saint Louis vs. Duquesne Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Saint Louis was the 157th-ranked squad in the country (74.3 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 152nd (71.3 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Saint Louis was 168th in college basketball in rebounds (32.2 per game) last season. It was 265th in rebounds allowed (32.4 per game).

With 14.9 assists per game last season, Saint Louis was 83rd in the country.

Last season, Saint Louis was 288th in the nation in turnovers committed (12.3 per game) and 317th in turnovers forced (9.8).

Duquesne ranked 304th in college basketball last season with 69.1 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 48th with 67.3 points allowed per contest.

Duquesne grabbed 31.4 boards per game (207th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 29.6 rebounds per contest (77th-ranked).

Duquesne delivered 13.7 assists per game, which ranked them 165th in the nation.

Duquesne averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (232nd-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.6 turnovers per contest (67th-ranked).

