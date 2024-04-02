Wizards vs. Bucks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 2

Wizards vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT2 and BSWI

The Washington Wizards (14-61) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (47-27) on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Capital One Arena as big, 13-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT2 and BSWI. The point total in the matchup is 227.5.

Wizards vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -13 -108 -112 227.5 -110 -110 -950 +640

Wizards vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (75.8%)

Wizards vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks are 31-41-2 against the spread this season.

The Wizards are 34-38-3 against the spread this year.

Bucks games have gone over the total 37 times out of 75 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have hit the over 37 times in 75 opportunities (49.3%).

In home games, Milwaukee has a better record against the spread (17-20-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (14-21-2).

The Bucks have eclipsed the over/under in 21 of 37 home games (56.8%), compared to 16 of 37 road games (43.2%).

Against the spread, Washington has had better results on the road (22-15-1) than at home (12-23-2).

In 2023-24 a lower percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (45.9%, 17 of 37) than away (52.6%, 20 of 38).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30.8 points, 11.4 boards and 6.4 assists.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.4 points, 7.2 boards and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley is averaging 11.5 points, 1.4 assists and 3.8 boards.

Khris Middleton is averaging 14.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Kyle Kuzma's numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He is also sinking 46.2% of his shots from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

The Wizards get 17 points per game from Jordan Poole, plus 2.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

The Wizards are getting 14.1 points, 7.1 boards and 3.8 assists per game from Deni Avdija.

Tyus Jones' numbers on the season are 12 points, 2.7 boards and 7.3 assists per game. He is making 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Corey Kispert averages 12.8 points, 2.7 boards and 1.7 assists. He is draining 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per game.

