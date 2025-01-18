Wisconsin vs USC Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

The Wisconsin Badgers (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten) will try to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the USC Trojans (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten) on January 18, 2025 at Galen Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Wisconsin vs. USC Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Galen Center

Wisconsin vs. USC Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wisconsin win (59.6%)

Before placing a bet on Saturday's Wisconsin-USC spread (Wisconsin -2.5) or over/under (150.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Wisconsin vs. USC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

USC is 7-10-0 ATS this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, USC is 2-5 against the spread compared to the 5-7 ATS record Wisconsin puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

The Badgers did a better job covering the spread at home (8-9-0) last season than they did in road affairs (3-9-0).

Against the spread last year, the Trojans had better results away (6-6-0) than at home (7-8-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Wisconsin is 4-2-0 this year.

Against the spread in Big Ten play, USC is 3-3-0 this season.

Wisconsin vs. USC: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin has been the moneyline favorite in 12 games this season and has come away with the win 11 times (91.7%) in those contests.

The Badgers have a win-loss record of 10-1 when favored by -134 or better by sportsbooks this year.

USC has been the moneyline underdog seven total times this season. USC has gone 2-5 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, the Trojans have a 2-5 record (winning only 28.6% of their games).

Wisconsin has an implied victory probability of 57.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Wisconsin vs. USC Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin outscores opponents by 12 points per game (scoring 82.4 per game to rank 33rd in college basketball while allowing 70.4 per contest to rank 148th in college basketball) and has a +203 scoring differential overall.

John Tonje's team-leading 18.2 points per game ranks 59th in college basketball.

USC has a +100 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.9 points per game. It is putting up 77.5 points per game, 117th in college basketball, and is giving up 71.6 per contest to rank 200th in college basketball.

USC's leading scorer, Desmond Claude, is 146th in college basketball, putting up 16.4 points per game.

The Badgers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. They are grabbing 33.1 rebounds per game (149th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.6 per outing.

Nolan Winter is 310th in college basketball action with 6.1 rebounds per game to lead the Badgers.

The Trojans are 320th in the country at 29.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 28.8 their opponents average.

Saint Thomas is 285th in the nation with 6.2 rebounds per game, leading the Trojans.

Wisconsin ranks 22nd in college basketball by averaging 105.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 148th in college basketball, allowing 90.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Trojans rank 82nd in college basketball with 100.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 216th defensively with 92.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

