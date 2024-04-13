menu item
NHL

Wild vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Data Skrive
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Minnesota Wild taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Wild vs Sharks Game Info

  • Minnesota Wild (37-32-10) vs. San Jose Sharks (19-51-9)
  • Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSN

Wild vs Sharks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Wild (-213)Sharks (+176)5.5Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wild win (51.4%)

Wild vs Sharks Spread

  • The Wild are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Wild are +122 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are -146.

Wild vs Sharks Over/Under

  • The Wild-Sharks matchup on April 13 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -138 and the under is +112.

Wild vs Sharks Moneyline

  • San Jose is a +176 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -213 favorite on the road.

