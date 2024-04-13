Wild vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Minnesota Wild taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Wild vs Sharks Game Info

Minnesota Wild (37-32-10) vs. San Jose Sharks (19-51-9)

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSN

Wild vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-213) Sharks (+176) 5.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wild win (51.4%)

Wild vs Sharks Spread

The Wild are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Wild are +122 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are -146.

Wild vs Sharks Over/Under

The Wild-Sharks matchup on April 13 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -138 and the under is +112.

Wild vs Sharks Moneyline