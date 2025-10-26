FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Wild vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Wild vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26

The Minnesota Wild will face the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Wild vs Sharks Game Info

  • Minnesota Wild (3-4-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (1-5-2)
  • Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Wild (-225)Sharks (+184)6.5Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Sharks win (52%)

Wild vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sharks. The Wild are +114 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -140.

Wild vs Sharks Over/Under

  • Wild versus Sharks, on Oct. 26, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +116 and the under -142.

Wild vs Sharks Moneyline

  • San Jose is a +184 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -225 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup