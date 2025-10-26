NHL
Wild vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26
The Minnesota Wild will face the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Sunday.
Wild vs Sharks Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (3-4-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (1-5-2)
- Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-225)
|Sharks (+184)
|6.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sharks win (52%)
Wild vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sharks. The Wild are +114 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -140.
Wild vs Sharks Over/Under
- Wild versus Sharks, on Oct. 26, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +116 and the under -142.
Wild vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is a +184 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -225 favorite at home.