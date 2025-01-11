Wild vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Minnesota Wild taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Wild vs Sharks Game Info

Minnesota Wild (26-12-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-25-6)

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-170) Sharks (+138) 5.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wild win (50.2%)

Wild vs Sharks Puck Line

The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sharks. The Wild are +152 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -188.

Wild vs Sharks Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Sharks game on January 11, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Wild vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is a +138 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -170 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!