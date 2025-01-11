NHL
Wild vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Minnesota Wild taking on the San Jose Sharks.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Wild vs Sharks Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (26-12-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-25-6)
- Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-170)
|Sharks (+138)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wild win (50.2%)
Wild vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sharks. The Wild are +152 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -188.
Wild vs Sharks Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Sharks game on January 11, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.
Wild vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is a +138 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -170 favorite on the road.