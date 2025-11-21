Wild vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

The NHL's Friday slate includes the Minnesota Wild facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Wild vs Penguins Game Info

Minnesota Wild (10-7-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (10-5-4)

Date: Friday, November 21, 2025

Friday, November 21, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: NHL Network

Wild vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-118) Penguins (-102) 6.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Penguins win (53.8%)

Wild vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Wild. The Penguins are -250 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +198.

Wild vs Penguins Over/Under

The Wild-Penguins matchup on Nov. 21 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Wild vs Penguins Moneyline

Minnesota is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -102 underdog at home.

