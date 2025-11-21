FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Wild vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL's Friday slate includes the Minnesota Wild facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Wild vs Penguins Game Info

  • Minnesota Wild (10-7-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (10-5-4)
  • Date: Friday, November 21, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Wild vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Wild (-118)Penguins (-102)6.5Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Penguins win (53.8%)

Wild vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Wild. The Penguins are -250 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +198.

Wild vs Penguins Over/Under

  • The Wild-Penguins matchup on Nov. 21 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Wild vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Minnesota is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -102 underdog at home.

